Sainsbury's to power trucks with biofuel made from its own food waste

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Supermarket and supplier RenECO introduce fully circular approach to HGV fuelling for Bristol fleet

Sainsbury's has today announced a new initiative which will see it turn its own food waste into biofuel to power trucks at its Bristol distribution centre, in a move the supermarket estimates could save...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Tackling indoor air pollution could save UK £40bn a year

Trade bodies urge European Commission not to water down CSRD and CSDDD regulations

More on Transport

Government announces £290m funding boost for active travel projects
Transport

Government announces £290m funding boost for active travel projects

Around 300 miles of new walkways and cycle lanes to be built following new funding for Active Travel England, delivering a boost for local economies and improved air quality

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 February 2025 • 6 min read
Electric cargo bike firm Zedify collapses into administration
Transport

Electric cargo bike firm Zedify collapses into administration

Joint administrators from Interpath were appointed to Outspoken Logistics Limited, trading as Zedify, on 31 January

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Lime plots £20m boost for London e-bike infrastructure
Transport

Lime plots £20m boost for London e-bike infrastructure

E-bike sharing company to scale up infrastructure and increase staff numbers to meet London's micromobility boom

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2025 • 4 min read