'Doing more harm than good': How the global biofuel industry is still struggling to deliver promised emissions reductions

clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report warns rising demand of biofuels and the impact on land use is leading to 'significant' greenhouse gas emissions, but industry insists transition to cleaner fuels is making progress

Global production of biofuels emits 16 per cent more CO2 than the fossil fuels it replaces, making such fuels a "poor option" for decarbonising transport and enhancing energy security. That is the stark...

NAO: Government 'cannot currently demonstrate' whether biomass power plants are sustainable
Biofuel

NAO: Government 'cannot currently demonstrate' whether biomass power plants are sustainable

Auditor argues government must step up its evaluation of whether biomass generators are meeting sustainability criteria

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 January 2024 • 5 min read
ReFuels NV unveils plans for £120M IPO
Biofuel

ReFuels NV unveils plans for £120M IPO

European biomethane network intends to seek public listing next month as it looks to accelerate ambitious expansion plans

Charlotte Hall
clock 28 April 2023 • 2 min read
CNG Fuels snaps up majority stake in RTFS to create new biomethane truck supplier
Biofuel

CNG Fuels snaps up majority stake in RTFS to create new biomethane truck supplier

Newly formed holding company ReFuels aims to ramp up renewable biomethane fuel production to support growing demand from heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read