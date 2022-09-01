BNEF: SAFs could make up 7.5 per cent of jet fuel demand by 2030

Aviation biofuels could account for up to five per cent of global jet fuel demand before the end of the decade, up from less than 0.1 per cent today, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Released yesterday, the influential analyst firm's latest projections on the burgeoning market for so-called sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) estimate that, under current policies, planes could be using up to seven billion gallons of SAF worldwide by 2030.

But that figure could rise to 10.6 billion gallons - or 7.5 per cent of jet fuel used globally - if more supportive policies designed to boost adoption of SAF are introduced by governments worldwide, BNEF said.

However, at present significant hurdles still stand in the way of scaling the emerging market for SAFs, despite airlines claims the fuel will provide a key lever for cutting emissions from flights in the short to medium term. The report warns that supplies of alternative jet fuels remain scarce and "highly concentrated" among a few producers, despite the aviation sector's growing enthusiasm for greener fuels.

In the short term, SAF production capacity could exceed 2.5 billion gallons by 2026 if a "multitude" of new SAF plants come online as planned over the next five years, BNEF estimates. But production could reach four billion gallons by the same year if plants maximise their SAF yields, with output potentially rising to 7.6 billion gallons if all renewable diesel projects are adapted to maximise SAF production instead, according to the research.

Major airline operators have made fuel blending a critical plank of their net zero strategies, with BNEF's outlook noting that 30 of the world's top airlines have set some form of SAF adoption target by 2030 in support of their climate goals.

Moreover, a growing number of national governments are beginning to set out policies, roadmaps, and targets to support domestic SAF adoption, with Canada, China, and Japan now joining a market that has to date been largely driven by Europe and the US.

SAFs are seen as one of few low-carbon technologies with the potential to help decarbonise the aviation sector in the near-term. Other technologies such as electric and hydrogen-powered flight are still in their relative infancy, and are not expected to play a major role in decarbonising aviation for a decade or more.

But campaigners have raised concerns that the aviation sector's decarbonisation plans remain overly reliant on fuel blending with SAFs. They have noted that demand for SAF is on track to significantly outstrip production and have pointed to the significant biodiversity, climate, and food security implications of the mass production of biofuels from energy crops. There have been growing calls for aviation firms to meet their SAF commitments by moving away from biofuels and to instead focus their attention on ramping up investments in e-fuels - otherwise known power-to-liquid-fuels - which can be produced with zero emissions and without land use impacts by combining green hydrogen, captured carbon, and water.

Meanwhile, analysts have warned that the aviation industry's long-term SAF targets are overly-optimistic, arguing that limitations to current technology and feedstocks mean airline decarbonisation plans that are heavily reliant on biofuels are unrealistic.

BNEF repeated such warnings in its SAF market projections yesterday, pointing to scarcity of supply, competition with renewable diesel for resources, and a lack of technological diversification as the main challenges for the nascent SAF market. "If unaddressed, these will lead to substantial bottlenecks and could cause the aviation industry to fall short of its ambitious goals," the research firm warned.

