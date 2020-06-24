Beyond Meat
Brewdog launches Beyond Meat 'hybrid burger'
New burger features 50 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat mince, and 50 per cent real beef mince
Lewis Hamilton revs up new plant-based burger chain
Racing driver says the Neat Burger restaurant chain aims to 'revolutionise the way we view meat-free food'
BusinessGreen puts vegan meat to the test in a plant-based BBQ cook-off
A flurry of plant-based products have hit the UK market claiming to taste as good as real meat, but did they live up to expectations when BusinessGreen put them on the BBQ?