Greener snacks? PepsiCo and Beyond Meat to collaborate on plant-based snacks

PepsiCo has announced plans to work with alternative meat company Beyond Meat to develop and sell snacks and drinks made from plant-based protein, in a deal that marks the latest endorsement of the booming plant-based food sector by a major food player.

The joint venture, announced earlier this week, will see the California-based alternative meat company work with the owner of Lays, Cheetos, and Doritos to invent new types of plant-based snacks and drinks that can meet growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional food products.

Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo global chief commercial officer, said plant-based proteins represented an "exciting growth opportunity" for PepsiCo, and marked a "new frontier" in the US company's efforts to "build a more sustainable food system".

"Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights and distribution to deliver exciting new options," he said.

The joint venture will initially be focused on the US, however it could involve a future expansion into China and the UK, a PepsiCo spokesperson told CNN.

The tie-up marks the latest in a flurry of major deals brokered by the plant-based food market, as conventional food companies and fast food chains have jostled to take a bite of the rapidly growing alternative meat market.

For example, Netherlands-based the Vegetarian Butcher - which was acquired by Unilever in late 2019 - signed a major supply deal with Burger King last year, and Beyond Meat now has partnerships with Taco Bell, KFC, and Starbucks, in addition to a distribution deal with Walmart.

Investors are also getting in on the act, with a report published by FAIRR calculating that the plant-based protein sector attracted double the amount of venture investment in the first half of 2020 than it did the whole of 2019 at $1.1bn.

PepsiCo said the partnership marked the latest milestone in the company's drive to expand its portfolio of products that are produced sustainably, a mission that has fuelled efforts to reduce the carbon emitted at its operations and invest in regenerative agriculture techniques.

Ethan Brown, chief executive of Beyond Meat, said the firm expected to reach new consumers through the joint venture. "With PepsiCo's unmatched reach and distribution, we'll be able to accelerate bringing these products to markets around the world as we provide more consumers with the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein," he said.

Beyond Meat is one of the world's leading plant-based meat companies and sells meat substitute products such as 'beyond sausages' and 'beyond meatballs' more than 80 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

Shortly after the announcement, shares in the company jumped by 26 per cent, to $199.38, according to the Financial Times.