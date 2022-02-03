Growth expected in plant-based protein space despite Beyond Meat's January blip

Despite some share price wobbles, plenty of investors still regard alternative proteins as 'the future of food'
Despite making deals with several high-profile brands like McDonalds and KFC, Beyond Meat, a company that produces plant-based meats, became the most shorted stock on the US market in the middle of January....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial