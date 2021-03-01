Plant-based fast food: Beyond Meat inks deals for McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, and McDonald's are gearing up to expand their plant-based lines amid surging demand for sustainable food

Plant-based meat is poised to become standard fare at a number of fast food chains, with alternative proteins brand Beyond Meat having secured major supply deals with McDonald's and the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut.

Both McDonald's and Yum! Brands - the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut - have separately been working with Beyond Meat in recent years to test plant-based meat products in limited regions, and the deals announced last week will see the fast food firms expand their offering of plant-based products to more markets.

Under a three-year deal with McDonald's announced last week, Beyond Meat has agreed to supply the fast-food chain with meat-free burgers, with a view to the first products going on sale in several key markets. It follows a partnership between the two firms which saw a meat-free sandwich trialled in several McDonald's restaurants in Canada throughout 2019 and 2020.

Francesca DeBiase, McDonald's executive vice-president and chief supply chain officer, said the new plant-based line had been designed to give customers more choice. "We're excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers," she said.

The 'McPlant' burger is just one of a string of new plant-based menu offerings being planned by McDonald's over the coming year, and the partnership will also see Beyond Meat help the burger behemoth create and market other meat- and dairy-free offerings on the McPlant line, the firms said.

Ethan Brown, chief executive of Beyond Meat, touted the deal as a "major milestone" for the company he founded in 2009. "We will combine the power of Beyond Meat's rapid and relentless approach to innovation with the strength of McDonald's global brand to introduce craveable, new plant-based menu items that consumers will love," he said.

Simultaneously, meanwhile, Beyond Meat also announced it has inked a deal with Yum! Brands to develop a range of plant-based protein menu items for its fast food chains, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

The deal will see Yum! Brands work with Beyond Meat to expand KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken' products, as well as plant-based pizza toppings at Pizza Hut, after both lines were successfully trialled in recent years, according to the firm.

Yum! Brands CFO Chris Turner said the company expected the tie-up to attract younger customers to its restaurants. "Today's announcement builds on our strong relationship with Beyond Meat and, given the consumer response during recent tests with Beyond Meat, we're excited about the long-term potential plant-based protein menu items have to attract more customers to our brands, especially younger consumers," he said last week. "We expect this Beyond Meat partnership to strengthen our brands' capability to offer delicious, plant-based menu items that are driven by consumer demand for more diverse protein options and our brands' strategies in local markets."

The deals are just the latest endorsement of the booming plant-based food market by established food players. As demand for healthy, sustainable and environmentally-responsible alternatives to meat has skyrocketed in the wake of growing environmental and food system awareness amid the pandemic, the alternative meat market has seen surge of investment and buyout activity over the last year, with PepsiCo, Nestle, Burger King, Unilever, Cargill and Purdue having lined up to take a bite out of the growing market.

The deals mark the latest endorsement of the booming plant-based food market by established food players. As demand for healthy, sustainable and environmentally-responsible alternatives to meat has skyrocketed in the wake of growing environmental awareness and the pandemic, the alternative meat market has seen a flurry of investment and buyout activity over the last year, as PepsiCo, Nestle, Burger King, Unilever, Cargill and Purdue have lined up to take a bit out of the growing market.