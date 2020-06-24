air conditioning
Report: One billion people worldwide lack access to cooling
Governments, industry, and development finance need to collaborate to reduce the number of people at risk from lack of access to cooling, report states
Playing it cool: Major firms sign up to The Climate Group's 'Cooling Challenge'
Indian conglomerates Mahindra & Mahindra, and Godrej Consumer, among firms promising to run cooling operations more efficiently as part of EP100
Verisk Maplecroft: Rising temperatures set to cool economic growth
Emerging economies set to take a financial hit as rising temperatures raise the risk of overheated workers and electricity blackouts
Electricity demand in southern Europe to soar with air con - scientists
Study predicts power consumption to rise with hotter temperatures, increasing need for renewable sources, while northern Europe's demand may fall