IKEA Foundation injects $25m into global climate-friendly cooling initiative

Credit: IKEA
Grant aims to helping the Clean Cooling Collaborative campaign advance the development of efficient, climate-friendly solutions for air conditioning and refrigeration

IKEA's charitable arm is to funnel $25m into a global programme aimed at advancing more efficient, climate-friendly air conditioning and cooling systems that can support vulnerable people and communities facing increasing risks from extreme heat worldwide, the retail giant announced yesterday.

The IKEA Foundation said it would invest the money over the next four years into the Clean Cooling Collaborative, which is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cooling technologies such as air conditioners by advancing the development and deployment of lower-carbon and more efficient solutions.

Efforts supported by the programme include reducing the need for mechanical cooling through improved building design and urban planning, optimising mechanical cooling technologies and their use to be more efficient, climate-friendly, and grid-friendly, and increasing access to efficient, climate-friendly cooling for people at risk from the threats of extreme heat, it said.

The announcement comes amid heatwaves right across Europe this week, with the UK yesterday breaching the 40C mark for the first time on record, a temperature which scientists have said was around 10 times more likely to occur as a result of human-caused climate change.

Such hot temperatures have sent demand for cooling systems skyrocketing and fulled concerns over how the roll out of air conditioning technologies could lead to increased energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions as economies attempt to adapt to more extreme heatwaves. According to IKEA, 10 air conditioners are likely to be sold every second for the next 30 years as demand for cooling globally continues to soar. As such, there is an urgent need to developing cooler buildings and systems that can keep people safe without leading to increased emissions.

"Climate change is fuelling record-setting heat waves around the globe, which put the lives and livelihoods of over 1.2 billion people at risk due to a lack of access to cooling," said Edgar van de Brug, programme manager climate action, at IKEA Foundation. "We're proud to join the Clean Cooling Collaborative and support their ambitious plan to promote efficient, climate-friendly cooling solutions to reduce emissions and create a healthy planet for people worldwide."

Cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators can produce carbon emissions through the energy required to operate them, and they can also directly leak fluorinated gases into the atmosphere, which are also harmful greenhouse gases.

Cooling systems today represent more than seven per cent of global annual greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that if left unchecked is set to double by 2050, IKEA said.

The Clean Cooling Collaborative said it was planning on using the majority of funds provided through IKEA's grant in regions which are projected to be responsible for 75 per cent of all global cooling-related emissions over the next 30 years, including India, China, Southeast Asia, and the US.

Noah Horowitz, director of the Clean Cooling Collaborative, welcomed IKEA's backing, as he touted the initiative's ambition to avoid as much as 100 gigatonnes of CO2 worldwide by 2050.

IKEA's support "will help supercharge our collective efforts to boost appliance efficiency and the use of climate-friendly refrigerants, expand global access to more sustainable cooling, and use these solutions to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come", he said.

