Government moves to strengthen targets for tackling HFC emissions

Defra launches consultation on plans to slash emissions of hydrofluorocarbons by over 98 per cent by 2048
The government has proposed ambitious new targets to deliver the "near-total elimination" of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a powerful greenhouse gas that is widely used in refrigeration, air conditioning,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis