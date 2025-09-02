Octopus and LG ink heat pump and air conditioner optimisation deal

Energy giant and South Korean multinational to pair Kraken energy management software with LG appliances in millions of UK and German households
Octopus Energy has today inked a new partnership with LG Electronics in a bid to help households slash energy bills, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and boost emerging flexible grid markets across Europe....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis