Octopus and LG ink heat pump and air conditioner optimisation deal

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Thomas Yoon, president of LG’s overseas sales and marketing, and Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy - Credit: Octopus Energy
Energy giant and South Korean multinational to pair Kraken energy management software with LG appliances in millions of UK and German households

Octopus Energy has today inked a new partnership with LG Electronics in a bid to help households slash energy bills, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and boost emerging flexible grid markets across Europe....

