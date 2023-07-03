'We must learn to adapt better': MPs launch inquiry into worsening extreme heat risks

Following one of the UK's hottest Junes on record, MPs have today launched a new inquiry to better understand how Britain can adapt to rising temperatures without relying on energy-intensive solutions such as air conditioning units.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) announced it is to launch a new inquiry on heat resilience and sustainable cooling which will build on its 2018 report on worsening heatwave risks, which revealed how carbon emissions from human activities have doubled the likelihood of severe heat events.

The EAC launched its latest inquiry following news last month that Britain's impressive 46-day run of coal-free electricity generation was broken when coal power stations were brought back into action to meet increased power demand from air conditioning units being switched on.

"Climate change is causing hotter summers for us all, and we must learn to adapt better," said EAC chairman, Philip Dunne MP. "The number of heat-related deaths is already too high, and the trend seems to be upwards.

"We need to break the cycle of using energy-intensive cooling solutions - like air-conditioning - to manage the higher temperatures we are experiencing. There may well be better and more sustainable alternatives, and our Committee will seek to explore these further," he added.

Building on evidence from its previous report, MPs said the new inquiry will examine three overarching issues to assess how people can learn to live with rising UK temperatures and what steps can be taken to adapt to their effects.

Specifivcally, it will explore the relationship between heat and health, and which communities are most affected. Between June and August 2022, five heat-periods resulted in excess mortality of 3,271 deaths, of which 2,803 were those aged over 65. As such, MPs said one of the main areas of focus for the new inquiry will be seeking to better understand how the most vulnerable can be protected.

The study will also examine government policies in relation to the current and future need for cooling. And MPs said they would examine what measures could be taken to increase adaptation and resilience to rising temperatures, in a bid to uncover sustainable cooling solutions and adaptation strategies that minimise overheating, reduce energy consumption, and prevent overloading the electricity grid.

The inquiry was first proposed in February by University of Oxford academics associate professor Radhika Khosla and Dr Nicole Miranda during the EAC's 25th anniversary event at Imperial College London. They are now supporting the EAC in an advisory role during this inquiry.

"We are excited to be contributing to this inquiry into an important and often overlooked area of energy and climate change policy," said professor Radhika Khosla. "Interventions will be necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of rising temperatures in the UK while preventing a knock-on impact on health, well-being, energy demand, and greenhouse gas emissions."

The EAC is now calling for written submissions in the form of evidence, which addresses the issues surrounding heat resilience and sustainable cooling.

The written evidence will be used inform its enquiry and MPs said the EAC will hold an oral evidence session in order to form an initial view of the issues.

The news comes just days after academics at the London School of Economics called on the government to come forward with a National Heat Risk Strategy in response to the growing threat posed by heatwaves. It also coincides with a dangerous heatwave across large swathes of the US's southern states, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees above average in some areas.

In further climate adaptation news, the government today announced it has completed a major project to help protect the Dawlish coastal rail route from rising sea levels and extreme weather that has resulted from increasing global temperatures.

The route, which connects passengers in the South West with Cornwall, has been enhanced following an £82m government funded project which has seen a new wall built to protect the track from extreme weather conditions along the coast.

The wall was completed in two stages, with the latter stage also protecting the grade 2 listed Dalwish train station.

The project also included the construction of a new railway station at Marsh Barton, near Exeter. Transport secretary Mark Harper visited Dalwish station today to mark the completion of the wall and celebrate the opening of the new station.

The projects form part of the £165m South West Resilience Programme, which the government said builds on its pledge to create a more resilient railway following devastating storms in 2014 which damaged tracks beyond use for eight weeks and disconnected passengers from the network.

