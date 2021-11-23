Adfree Cities

ASA draws ire from green campaigners over Land Rover ad ruling

Marketing

ASA draws ire from green campaigners over Land Rover ad ruling

Advertising Standards Authority faces criticism from environmental campaigners over 'series of failed and missed opportunities' to act against greenwashing

clock 23 November 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read