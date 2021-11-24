The UK's advertising standards body has been accused of "a series of failed and missed opportunities" to take action against alleged corporate 'greenwashing', after its latest decision today to reject a flurry of complaints against a recent promotional campaign for a new Land Rover sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today ruled the Land Rover Defender advert - which carried the slogan 'Life is so much better without restrictions' and was printed in The Guardian in June - did not break any rules nor risk misleading consumers over the car's environmental credentials.

That ruling came after the advert received 96 complaints to the ASA, many of which argued it was irresponsible to promote environmentally-damaging, restriction-free driving in natural areas such as woodland. Some also suggested the slogan was misleading as SUVs are more likely to be found clogging-up town and city streets than driving in natural habitats.

An initial draft recommendation by the ASA last month proposed upholding some of the complaints, concluding the advert "encouraged and condoned the use of a vehicle in a way that was detrimental to ecologically-sensitive environments, and was therefore socially irresponsible". It had therefore proposed that the ad should not appear again in its current form.

However, it was confirmed today that the ASA's independent council - which assesses all the body's recommended rulings before deciding the final verdict - overturned that initial draft recommendation, ruling instead the Land Rover advert was not in fact misleading and therefore did not breach any rules.

Contrary to the ASA investigations team's recommendation, the ASA council's final ruling concluded "the ad did not encourage or condone the use of the vehicle in ecologically-sensitive and off-road environments… in ways that could be detrimental to the environment and we therefore concluded that it was not socially irresponsible".

Land Rover, in its own response to the ruling today, said sustainability was "at the forefront" of its corporate responsibilities and that it "always follows ASA guidelines in the production of advertisements".

It added that the firm aiming to achieve net zero emissoins across its supply chain, products, and operations by 2039, and that it planned to launch a fully battery electric Land Rover in 2024.

However, the ruling has drawn the ire of environmental and climate campaigners, who have branded the ASA's final decision today as the latest in a long-line of missed opportunities for it to take a stand against what they regard as increasingly blatant corporate greenwashing.

Robbie Gillett from the Adfree Cities campaign said the ASA council's assessment of the Land Rover advert was "overly narrow" as it had failed to take into account of the "wider picture of a worsening climate crisis, rising urban ownership of SUVs, and lethal increases in air pollution".

A recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated carbon emissions from SUVs increased by 0.5 per cent last year, even as the world's total energy-related emissions plummeted seven per cent in the wake of the pandemic in 2020.

Moreover, Gillett highlighted a string of recent greenwashing complaints which he said the ASA had either rejected or declined to investigate, including adverts by airlines EasyJet and Qatar Airways, and oil giant Chevron.

"Too slow, too reluctant to investigate and lacking any enforcement teeth if they do, the advertising industry's system of 'self-regulation' is not fit for purpose," said Gillett. "In the run up to the COP26 climate talks, the ASA turned its tick from red to green. But they continually lack any sense of urgency to address advertising's role in the climate crisis. It's business-as-usual."

A recent report by the Adfree Cities campaign found only 22 per cent of adverts complained about to the ASA are investigated, of which only two per cent are then upheld. It has called for a ban on advertising for high carbon products such as SUVs, airlines, and fossil fuel firms.

As a non-statutory body which is funded by a levy on the advertising sector, the ASA does not have the power to interpret or enforce legislation, and has frequently faced criticism for lacking the regulatory 'teeth' required to ensure compliance with its decisions.

Andrew Simms, co-director of the New Weather Institute - which runs the Badvertising initiative - said the governance of the ASA also made it structurally too close to the industry it seeks to regulate.

"Not only are they funded by, and very close to the industry they are meant to be regulating, but like an insurance company reluctant to pay out, seem to put most of their energy into finding ever more creative reasons not to act, rather than doing what they were set up to do," he argued. "Given the regulator's weak track record, the question is: how bad does an ad have to be before they will take action?"

It comes as the spotlight is increasingly shone on companies' efforts to push the environmental credentials of their goods and services, and on advertising and marketing companies' roles in helping cover up polluters' impact on the planet.

Last month the Clean Creatives campaign, which aims to ramp up pressure on advertisers to stop working with fossil fuel firms and other carbon-intensive industries, announced plans to expand its efforts into the UK, having initially launched in the US earlier this year.

Responding to the latest criticism, however, the ASA said Adfree Cities and the Badvertising initiative had misrepresented the body's work and funding model, and insisted its governance structure ensured its decisions "remain independent and unaffected by any considerations around funding".

"We are independent and don't face undue pressure from advertisers to influence our decision making," the ASA said in a statement. "We will continue to robustly regulate ads, playing our part to combat climate change."

On the Land Rover ruling, it added: "We take this topic very seriously, as shown by our many rulings in this area and our ambitious programme of work we have coming up around climate change, but we've determined from the arguments and evidence that our rules haven't been broken in this case, and we will always be led by the evidence."

Earlier this year, the group revealed it had worked with the Competition and Markets Authority on a new guide to help firms minimise the risk of greenwashing.