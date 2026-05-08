Supercritical secures funding to expand carbon removal marketplace

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Capital to be used to accelerate project development, as corporate demand for high quality credits increases

London-based carbon removal marketplace Supercritical has completed a new funding round in support of plans to expand its carbon removal supply development programme, which helps corporate buyers design,...

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