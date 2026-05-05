Octopus Energy Generation inks $500m US carbon removal deal

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Living Carbon / Octopus Energy Generation
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Credit: Living Carbon / Octopus Energy Generation

Investment arm of utility group signs major deal with US-based developer Living Carbon to remove CO2 through new reforestation projects

Octopus Energy Generation has announced plans to invest $500m in US carbon removal projects, as part of a deal that should help remove up to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next 40 years....

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