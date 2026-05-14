Could weakening EU car CO2 rules jeopardise €200bn in EV investments?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Some carmakers are pushing to weaken rules that would effectively ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the EU from 2035 - but two new reports highlight the huge opportunity and energy security costs of slowing the switch to battery cars

The global transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has further accelerated in recent months, as drivers have responded to the spike in oil prices triggered by the Iran War. In markets all around the world,...

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