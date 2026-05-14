Will World Cup temperatures exceed player safety thresholds?

New analysis warns summer football tournaments in the northern hemisphere will become 'increasingly dangerous' in a warming climate
The world could be about to get a highly visible lesson in the limits of climate adaptation. According to a new analysis published today by World Weather Attribution (WWA), matchday temperatures at the...
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