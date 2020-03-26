The Sceptic Tank

Undress for success

Chile's economy minister proves we do have to take our clothes off to have a good time - at least in terms of energy efficiency

Apocalypse? Wow!

Belief in the Second Coming means many Americans see efforts to tackle climate change as futile

Turtle power!

Sea turtles are being scared off nesting sites by bright lights - but energy efficient LEDs could provide a solution

Captain Planet - recycled

The Sceptic Tank goes misty eyed at news eco nostalgia-fest Captain Planet is on his way to the big screen