The Sceptic Tank
Humanity takes an unexpected journey
Humans may have to shrink to the size of a Hobbit in order to survive a warming world
The million man flush
The Sceptic Tank investigates one Zimbabwean city's unconventional solution to water scarcity
Sprouts to light up your Christmas
Scientists find new use for the much maligned Brussels sprout during the festive season
Bless - a peddle-powered Popemobile
Pope Francis to take delivery of most low-carbon form of transport possible – if designs are approved today
Is RenewableUK being cyber bullied?
The Tank wonders who or what is behind the latest anti-green hacking attack
The Sceptic Tank has arrived
It's the blog the green economy has been waiting for
BBC's Frozen Planet: Educate, inform, entertain - as long as it doesn't upset climate sceptics
The Sceptic Tank is none too impressed with the BBC's decision to censor its nature documentary for foreign audiences
Mining museum taps rich solar seam
Wales' national mining museum has installed solar panels
Get your "heatballs" here
The Sceptic Tank wonders why the EU is standing in the way of entrepreneurial spirit
Undress for success
Chile's economy minister proves we do have to take our clothes off to have a good time - at least in terms of energy efficiency
The Doomsday Clock is broken - and we have a replacement
The Sceptic Tank reckons the Doomsday Clock is so depressing we need a green economy alternative
M&S puts a green spin on beach litter
Retailer launches Frisbee made of recycled plastic cleared from UK beaches
Red Nose Day: It's not just the jokes that are recycled
Sainsbury's has helped turn a whopping 1.5 million red noses into underlay
Apocalypse? Wow!
Belief in the Second Coming means many Americans see efforts to tackle climate change as futile
Turtle power!
Sea turtles are being scared off nesting sites by bright lights - but energy efficient LEDs could provide a solution
Big isn't beautiful when it comes to sustainability reporting
The Sceptic Tank wonders whether companies are simply making figures up
Manchester United's latest Spanish signing could be its most important yet
England's most popular mid-table team enlists Abengoa as its first Official Sustainable Technology Partner
Wind power cooks up a clucking good Christmas
Last Christmas there was enough wind power to cook 17 million turkeys
Otterly, Otterly brilliant
How Otters are leading the fight against climate change - and, no, this is not just an excuse for a cute photo
Victoria's Secret is out - they're green
Iconic lingerie company turns up the heat with sustainability campaign
The Pope's faith in electric cars
His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI takes delivery of two modified Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans
I wish, I wish, I had a yellow, pollution-eating fish
Super-sized bath toys could lead the fight against water pollution
A dress to save the world
The Tank can't wait to get its mitts on a dress that detects pollution
Squirrel goes nuts for green car parts
A man in Croydon claims squirrels are attracted to the plant-based plastics in his Toyota
Ben & Jerry's moo-ved to give cows a helping hand
Ice Cream supremos join campaign to improve the lot of the humble dairy cow
A wood in your ear...
WoodBuds promise to deliver some of the world's most eco-friendly headphones
Sartorial sustainability is a grave issue
The Sceptic Tank is adrift among eco-friendly funeral wear and recycled phone-shoes - Seriously
The green solution to more energetic meetings?
Delegates at one Lincolnshire hotel will be asked to generate their own power for meetings
All together now: 'Three lions made of waste...'
The home of English football now has three lions made of rubbish
Oliver Letwin's parklife
Confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as...
Could bamboo stands cause panda-monium?
Setting up an exhibition stand made of sustainable bamboo might be risky
That was the waste that was
Sutton Council creates an 11-tonne rubbish mountain with a day's worth of litter
This congregation's not for turning
Churches unite to call for greener electricity sector
Fed up with 'emissions' from the gents? Change your toilet paper
It seems swapping three-ply for two-ply could save 500,000 tonnes of (carbon) emissions
Captain Planet - recycled
The Sceptic Tank goes misty eyed at news eco nostalgia-fest Captain Planet is on his way to the big screen
Man swallowed by a snake 'to highlight deforestation'
Paul Rosolie's take on climate action really sticks in the Sceptic Tank's throat
Check in to your hotel, check out a new bag
Marriott starts selling tote bags made from recycled linen for charity
Clear Channel shows off advertising l'eau-how
A Peruvian billboard has produced 15,000 litres of drinking water from the surrounding air
Valentines Day: Being green makes you hot
Is it merely a coincidence that the two most fanciable MPs have a reputation for greenness?
So Peter Lilley now likes wind turbines?
Conservative MP filmed apparently saying he 'rather likes windmills'
Wastewater snow trial comes to a messy end
You don't eat yellow snow, but should you ski on it? An Arizona resort thinks so
Smog suffocated my marriage
Beijing man files for divorce after air pollution drives his wife out of the city
"Don't let them eat steak!" Will China ban barbecues?
The latest proposal to deal with the country's appalling air quality has sparked a heated debate
Wind turbines: Better than fertiliser?
The Sceptic Tank has found yet another reason to love wind farms
Islands powered by sun, that is what we are...
Tiny south Pacific country of Tokelau goes off-grid with a 1MW solar system
A truly rubbish boat trip
Plans are afoot to build a boat out of refuse and sail it down the Hudson River
Durban Climate Summit - all the latest
BusinessGreen runs down all the breaking news, analysis, and opinion from the negotiations in Durban
will.i.am - pop genius, renaissance man, and now the world's first EKOCYCLER
The Sceptic Tank is left 'educated and inspired' by the Black Eyed Pea's front man's commitment to recycling
Will the Environment Commissioner sing for cleaner air?
Janez Potocnik has pledged to write a song and perform it in front of 1,000 people for Earth Hour
For a Brucie bonus... what's the cost of a feed-in tariff?
Energy and environment MPs get confused over the impact of feed-in tariff cuts
Green offices and cool canals
The Sceptic Tank marvels at British Waterways' new plans for canal water cooled offices
Arsenal land in hot water after flight to Norwich
Green groups cry foul after team spent just 14 minutes in the air travelling to a game they then proceeded to lose
Taking the p*ss ... for energy
Nigerian schoolgirls come up with a new way of producing power from urine. The Sceptic Tank investigates
The course of green love can now run smooth
The Sceptic Tank is intrigued by an all-organic lubricant that's definitely not for your car
Driving sustainable fashion, from old car parts
Ford challenges designers to create fashion collection with materials used in old cars
Solar power that's truly out of this world
Scientists think they may find alien life near giant solar power plants in space
Nuclear fusion power - made in Chelsea
Former star of E4 show embarks on new venture in nuclear physics
Cricketers appeal as wind turbine threatens to stop play
Could a Cumbrian wind farm be left stumped by the local cricket club?
Turning roadkill into fashion - an industry fur-st?
Petite Mort Fur is using "accidental fur" to create custom couture
Take two bottles into the shower? No, I'll take a tree
Why don't all shampoo bottles turn into shrubberies, ponders the Sceptic Tank
My boy builds eco-friendly coffins
Derbyshire coffin makers laying unsustainable practices to rest
Forget the hockey stick, here's the curve-ball theory
Home runs, climate change, confusing US sports – the Sceptic Tank investigates
Noah's Ark sets sail for green-energy powered Elephant Eden
If Nellie the elephant packed her trunk today, she'd trundle back to the green energy powered enclosure at Noah's Ark Zoo
The Levytator: the single greatest invention of 2011
Minority Report meets energy saving escalators at City University