'Ahead of the curve': 90 per cent of UK and Ireland's financial services firms have net zero target in place

UK financial firms among world leaders in transition planning and net zero target setting, according to EY's latest Climate Action Barometer
Nine-in-10 financial services companies in the UK and Ireland have set a net zero target, compared with 67 per cent globally, putting British and Irish firms well 'ahead of the curve' on climate action...
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