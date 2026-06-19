'Ahead of the curve': 90 per cent of UK and Ireland's financial services firms have net zero target in place

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UK financial firms among world leaders in transition planning and net zero target setting, according to EY's latest Climate Action Barometer

Nine-in-10 financial services companies in the UK and Ireland have set a net zero target, compared with 67 per cent globally, putting British and Irish firms well 'ahead of the curve' on climate action...

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