Scottish whisky distillery to be powered by local solar and hydro facilities

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Whyte & Mackay
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Credit: Whyte & Mackay

Whyte & Mackay and Engie sign renewable power and supply agreement linking solar and hydro generation from neighbouring estate

Whisky made by Whyte & Mackay on the Isle of Jura, Scotland, will soon be made using 100 per cent renewable energy supplied by Engie after the companies inked a new solar and hydro power purchase agreement...

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