Scottish whisky distillery to be powered by local solar and hydro facilities

Whyte & Mackay and Engie sign renewable power and supply agreement linking solar and hydro generation from neighbouring estate
Whisky made by Whyte & Mackay on the Isle of Jura, Scotland, will soon be made using 100 per cent renewable energy supplied by Engie after the companies inked a new solar and hydro power purchase agreement...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis