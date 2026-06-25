Study: Firms back net zero transition - but few equipped to manage social impacts

Vast majority of businesses are working to tackle climate and nature impacts, but few are taking practical steps to deliver a just transition, report finds
Businesses overwhelmingly back the transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy - and embrace their responsibility in delivering it - but few are equipped to manage the knock-on effects for workforces...
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