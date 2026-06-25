Study: Firms back net zero transition - but few equipped to manage social impacts

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Vast majority of businesses are working to tackle climate and nature impacts, but few are taking practical steps to deliver a just transition, report finds

Businesses overwhelmingly back the transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy - and embrace their responsibility in delivering it - but few are equipped to manage the knock-on effects for workforces...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

RSPB: Investing in nature could boost economy by £80bn

Heatwave: Scientists warn media coverage ignoring 'fundamental' links to climate change

More on Management

'The climate transition is underway': Business leaders acknowledge sustainability key to competitiveness
Management

'The climate transition is underway': Business leaders acknowledge sustainability key to competitiveness

Major survey reveals widespread support for corporate sustainability efforts, but businesses want stronger and more consistent policy frameworks to help avoid a disorderly net zero transition

Amber Rolt
clock 22 June 2026 • 4 min read
'Ahead of the curve': 90 per cent of UK and Ireland's financial services firms have net zero target in place
Management

'Ahead of the curve': 90 per cent of UK and Ireland's financial services firms have net zero target in place

UK financial firms among world leaders in transition planning and net zero target setting, according to EY's latest Climate Action Barometer

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 June 2026 • 4 min read
ISO launches 'world first' Net Zero Aligned Organisations Standard for public consultation
Management

ISO launches 'world first' Net Zero Aligned Organisations Standard for public consultation

Consultation on draft standard seeks to finalise international guidance for firms establishing net zero transition plans

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 June 2026 • 5 min read