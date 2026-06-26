Octopus Energy joins forces with DTEK to mobilise €100m for Ukraine solar and battery projects

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy / DTEK
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Credit: Octopus Energy / DTEK

New joint venture aims to deliver up to 100 commercial solar and battery projects across Ukraine, bolstering energy security in the face of Russia's continued attacks

Octopus Energy has joined forces with Ukraine's largest private equity company DTEK to create a new joint venture company, which aims to raise €100m to power 100 commercial solar and battery projects across...

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