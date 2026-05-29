'Pragmatic response to external factors': Burberry delays net zero target by a decade to 2050

Luxury fashion house cites lagging 'speed and scale' of wider industry decarbonisation in climate target shake-up
Luxury British fashion house Burberry has pushed back its net zero target by a decade to 2050, describing the move as a "pragmatic response" to a number of external factors. According to its latest...
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