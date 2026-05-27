'The last thing we should do': Investors and politicians slam Tony Blair's call for UK to scrap net zero target

Former Labour Prime Minister derided for joining Conservative Party and Reform UK in calling for 2050 net zero target to be scrapped
Tony Blair has yet again waded into the UK's climate and energy debate, today calling for the UK's net zero targets to be abandoned altogether in favour of prioritising AI, in controversial comments that...
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