'The last thing we should do': Investors and politicians slam Tony Blair's call for UK to scrap net zero target

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
(L-R) Government Minister Peter Kyle and Tony Blair | Credit: Alecsandra Dragoi / DSIT
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(L-R) Government Minister Peter Kyle and Tony Blair | Credit: Alecsandra Dragoi / DSIT

Former Labour Prime Minister derided for joining Conservative Party and Reform UK in calling for 2050 net zero target to be scrapped

Tony Blair has yet again waded into the UK's climate and energy debate, today calling for the UK's net zero targets to be abandoned altogether in favour of prioritising AI, in controversial comments that...

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