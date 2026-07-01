Almost half of farm inspections uncover water pollution rule breaches

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Environment Agency reveals it has carried out more than 19,000 inspections of farms across England over the past five years, with 48 per cent revealing non-compliance issues

Almost half of all farm inspections carried out across England by Environment Agency (EA) officers over the past five years have uncovered breaches of water pollution rules, according to the first dedicated...

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