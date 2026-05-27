'Unsung heroes': How net zero industries generate £14bn for Scotland and Wales each year

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Some 3,000 SMEs are at the heart of Scotland’s net zero transition, while small firms from the likes of Wrexham, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Newport are among the leading lights in Wales’ green economy, analysis shows

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Perth, Kinross and Aberdeen to Wrexham, Pembrokeshire and Newport are emerging as the "unsung heroes" driving the net zero transition in Scotland and Wales,...

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