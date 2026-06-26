Global Briefing: Paris court hands TotalEnergies deadline to tighten climate policies

TotalEnergies must disclose climate risks within six months, Microsoft and Amazon announce water use landmarks, and Colombia's presidential election sparks energy transition fears
The Paris Judicial Court ruled yesterday that French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies must disclose climate risks linked to emissions from its fossil fuel products and present plans to address them within...
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