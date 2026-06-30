Brompton secures multi-million-pound investment from Decathlon and BA Capital

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Brompton Bicycle Retail Limited
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Credit: Brompton Bicycle Retail Limited

Folding bike brand announces major investment in support of plans to accelerate its expansion worldwide

Brompton has announced it is to sell a tranche of its shares to French sports retail giant Decathlon and Chinese venture capital firm BA Capital, securing a multi-million-pound investment in support of...

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