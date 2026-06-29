Burnham promises 'biggest rebalancing of power our country has seen'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Burnham promises 'biggest rebalancing of power our country has seen'

Prime Minister-in-waiting sets out plans for major devolution drive, local transition plans, and reform of essential utilities

Andy Burnham has today set out plans for an historic devolution programme that would move part of the Number 10 operation to Manchester and hand sweeping new powers to cities and local authorities across...

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