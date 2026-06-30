Andy Burnham's big speech failed to mention climate action or the net zero transition, but it hinted at how both could be central to his drive to deliver good economic growth for every postcode
Well, that was refreshing. A set piece political speech delivered with complete sentences, a clear argument, and a undeniable sense of personality. This could catch on. Andy Burnham's big speech yesterday...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis