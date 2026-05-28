National Wealth Fund and Lloyds launch £500m financing drive to retrofit university estates

Financing programme aims to help retrofit and decarbonise an estimated 300 academic buildings across the UK, supporting up to 4,000 jobs
The National Wealth Fund and Lloyds Banking Group are teaming up to unlock up to £500m of financing to help retrofit and decarbonise of university estates across the UK. Announced today, the new financing...
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