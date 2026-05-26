How geothermal energy could help the UK through a future energy crisis

Geothermal energy holds huge potential in the UK, but sector needs government strategic policy and targeted financial backing to scale, writes the REA's Neil McLoughlin
I would suspect that most MPs are unaware that one of their largest office buildings, Portcullis House, is heated with shallow geothermal energy. Geothermal energy is sovereign and decentralised. It...
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