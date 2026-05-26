Government touts £30m funding boost for habitat protection in England

Government claims new fund for wildlife habitat protection marks 'important step' in support of UK target to protect 30 per cent of land for nature by 2030
A new £30m fund to help protect and rejuvenate precious wildlife habitats in England such as wildflower meadows, wetlands and native woodlands has been launched by this week by the Department for Environment,...
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