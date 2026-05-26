Research: Climate change most significant factor shaping EU farming adaptation

European Commission research explores how are EU farmers are increasingly adapting their businesses to both better mitigate and prepare for the worsening impacts of climate change
New EU research has shed light on how climate pressures, demographic shifts and evolving regulatory frameworks are influencing farming systems across the bloc - and where adaptation is already taking place....
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