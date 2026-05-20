Study: Plant-based proteins offer 'buffer against meat price inflation'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research from Madre Brava shows increase in meat prices across Europe mean plant-based proteins are now the more affordable option

Average meat prices have surged by over 40 per cent in the UK since 2019, while prices for plant-based proteins such as tofu, beans, and lentils have remained largely stable, making plant-based diets an...

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