Study: Plant-based proteins offer 'buffer against meat price inflation'

Research from Madre Brava shows increase in meat prices across Europe mean plant-based proteins are now the more affordable option
Average meat prices have surged by over 40 per cent in the UK since 2019, while prices for plant-based proteins such as tofu, beans, and lentils have remained largely stable, making plant-based diets an...
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