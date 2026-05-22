Workforce 2030: The UK energy sector must we rise to the challenge of creating thousands of interesting, long-term and rewarding low carbon technology jobs, writes Calisen's San Johal
International conflict has triggered a second energy crisis in just four years. This is causing countries around the world to think carefully about how they decouple their dependence on imported oil and...
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