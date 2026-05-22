Europe brings global sustainable funds back to inflows but US redemptions continue

clock • 2 min read
Europe brings global sustainable funds back to inflows but US redemptions continue

Europe was largely responsible for global sustainable funds returning to inflows in the first quarter of 2026 after substantial outflows in the previous quarter, according to a new update from Morningstar....

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