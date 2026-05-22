Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan

Owner of Citroën, FIAT, Peugeot and Vauxhall promises more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 significant 'refreshes' by 2030
Auto giant Stellantis has placed electric vehicles (EVs) and a shift towards lower emissions models at the heart of a new €60bn plan to accelerate growth in the coming years. The maker of Citroën, FIAT,...
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