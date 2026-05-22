Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Stellantis
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Credit: Stellantis

Owner of Citroën, FIAT, Peugeot and Vauxhall promises more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 significant 'refreshes' by 2030

Auto giant Stellantis has placed electric vehicles (EVs) and a shift towards lower emissions models at the heart of a new €60bn plan to accelerate growth in the coming years. The maker of Citroën, FIAT,...

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