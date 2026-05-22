'An invisible cost': Halving food waste could boost household food budgets by £10 a week

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New study from WRAP shows how cost savings from tackling food waste could rival those from Chancellor's VAT cut on family days out, free bus travel, and tariff cuts for staple foods

Halving food waste from UK homes could put £10 back into the pockets of every household in the country every week, providing a boost to effort to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. That is according...

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