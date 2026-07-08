Quinbrook UK and Ireland renewables fund attracts £587m in investor backing

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Investor commitments to firm's latest Renewables Impact Fund exceeds £500m target to support projects across the UK and Ireland

Quinbrook has secured £587m of investor backing for clean energy and grid infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland, after far exceeding the target for its second British Isles-focused Renewables...

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