How Formula E became a 'laboratory' for electric vehicle technology

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, the FIA's chief technical and safety officer, explains how the next iteration of Formula E's car allows auto makers more freedom to implement in-house clean technologies
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Xavier Mestelan Pinon: The GEN4 Formula E car is the culmination of a host of innovations since the championship's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis