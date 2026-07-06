How Formula E became a 'laboratory' for electric vehicle technology

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read
Credit: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Image:

Credit: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, the FIA's chief technical and safety officer, explains how the next iteration of Formula E's car allows auto makers more freedom to implement in-house clean technologies

BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Xavier Mestelan Pinon: The GEN4 Formula E car is the culmination of a host of innovations since the championship's...

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