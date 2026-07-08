Updated ASA ruling pours cold water on wood burning stove emissions claims

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Watchdog amends ruling on stove emissions and efficiency following an independent review, but maintains that past claims were 'misleading'

Complaints over adverts claiming modern wood burning stoves can offer a 'very low emission way' to heat living spaces have been upheld today by the UK's advertising watchdog, in a revised ruling against...

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