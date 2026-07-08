Updated ASA ruling pours cold water on wood burning stove emissions claims

Watchdog amends ruling on stove emissions and efficiency following an independent review, but maintains that past claims were 'misleading'
Complaints over adverts claiming modern wood burning stoves can offer a 'very low emission way' to heat living spaces have been upheld today by the UK's advertising watchdog, in a revised ruling against...
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