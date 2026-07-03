Electric vehicles hit 30 per cent market share in June

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Electric vehicles hit 30 per cent market share in June

Demand for zero emission models grows 38 per cent year-on-year, putting manufacturers on track to meet ZEV Mandate targets

Electric vehicles (EVs) secured a 30 per cent share of the new car market last month, putting the auto industry on track to meet this year's sales targets under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate....

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