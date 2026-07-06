Electric vehicles drive a quarter of 2026 new car sales to date

SMMT data confirms EVs made up 30 per cent of the car market in June, reaching 25 per cent market share for the year to date
Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) surged past another major milestone in the UK last month, with battery models accounting for 30 per cent of the market in June, helping to drive the automotive sector as...
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