Electric vehicles drive a quarter of 2026 new car sales to date

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

SMMT data confirms EVs made up 30 per cent of the car market in June, reaching 25 per cent market share for the year to date

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) surged past another major milestone in the UK last month, with battery models accounting for 30 per cent of the market in June, helping to drive the automotive sector as...

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Michael Holder
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