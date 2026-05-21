'From niche to normal': Industry confirms over 160 EV models now on the market

New SMMT figures tracking the rise of EVs since 2016 shows 40 per cent of new car models available for sale in the UK are now fully electric
Electric vehicles (EVs) now account for 40 per cent of all new car models on the market, according to new industry data that underscores how the technology has moved firmly into the mainstream in recent...
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