The Data Centre Alliance and Carbon Trust join forces to help data centres decarbonise

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Collaboration combines the DCA’s industry insight and the Carbon Trust’s expertise in decarbonisation to help sector address rapidly evolving sustainability challenges

The Data Centre Alliance (DCA) and global climate consultancy the Carbon Trust have joined forces to deliver a new initiative designed to support the sustainable growth of digital infrastructure and accelerate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Real potential': Tesco boss calls for wider use of low carbon fertiliser

Schneider Electric and Kraken join forces to advance grid flexibility solutions

More on Technology

'The world has changed': Financing for low carbon industrial projects doubles
Technology

'The world has changed': Financing for low carbon industrial projects doubles

Mission Possible initiative reveals how pipeline for innovative clean industrial projects is accelerating, as companies and governments look to reduce exposure to fossil fuel imports

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 June 2026 • 3 min read
UN scientists call for responsible AI ecosystem to tackle technology's growing footprint
Technology

UN scientists call for responsible AI ecosystem to tackle technology's growing footprint

Governments urged to better integrate AI infrastructure into energy planning, water governance, and land-use permitting rules

Amber Rolt
clock 04 June 2026 • 3 min read
UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023
Technology

UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023

Venture capitalists continue to build out climate tech portfolios, but exit routes remain elusive

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 June 2026 • 3 min read