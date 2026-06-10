The Data Centre Alliance and Carbon Trust join forces to help data centres decarbonise

Collaboration combines the DCA’s industry insight and the Carbon Trust’s expertise in decarbonisation to help sector address rapidly evolving sustainability challenges
The Data Centre Alliance (DCA) and global climate consultancy the Carbon Trust have joined forces to deliver a new initiative designed to support the sustainable growth of digital infrastructure and accelerate...
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