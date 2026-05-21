Chancellor announces 'Kids Go Free' summer bus scheme

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Buses line up in Liverpool / Credit: iStock
Image:

Buses line up in Liverpool / Credit: iStock

Boost for public transport forms latest part of government’s efforts to tackle rising fuel costs

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today announce more than £100m of funding to improve access to bus services across England over the summer months, as the government ramps up its response to soaring oil prices....

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