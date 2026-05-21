Chancellor announces 'Kids Go Free' summer bus scheme

Boost for public transport forms latest part of government’s efforts to tackle rising fuel costs
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today announce more than £100m of funding to improve access to bus services across England over the summer months, as the government ramps up its response to soaring oil prices....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis