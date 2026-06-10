Mazda revs up plans for on-car carbon capture system

Auto giant said positive results from trialling technology in race cars suggests it could be used in consumer vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions
Japanese auto giant Mazda has published the results of a recent trial, which revealed how new onboard devices can successfully capture and store CO2 from exhaust fumes while vehicles are being driven....
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