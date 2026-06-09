Study: Petrol drivers' fuel costs already exceed EV drivers' annual charging costs

Analysis shows rising petrol prices have pushed the cost of fuelling the average petrol car to £1,353 a year, compared to just £592 for an EV driver charging at home
Drivers of petrol cars have already spent more on fuel this year than electric vehicle (EV) owners are expected to spend on charging over the whole of 2026. That is the headline finding of new analysis...
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